1Password: an additional $620 million to build “the future of cybersecurity”

After a first fundraising of 200 million dollars in 2019 then a second of 100 million last year, 1Password exploded the counters by announcing a new funding round of 620 million dollars, a record for a Canadian company. With that fresh money coming in from various investors (including a few snappy names, like Bob Iger, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell Williams), 1Password is valued at $6.8 billion.

1Password’s Universal Sign On project.

What are all these nuggets for? Not to make a new Mac application taking advantage of Apple technologies as had been the case until now, 1Password 8 will indeed exploit Electron, but to grow the company at high speed and to work twice as hard in the business market.

1Password 8: The Electron “Betrayal”

“From early 2020 to today, we have grown relentlessly. We went from 177 people to 570. […] We want to continue to invest in our teams and double in size again this year.”, says Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password, to Protocol. The hundreds of millions raised will also be used to make strategic acquisitions, as the company did last year by joining the services of SecretHub.

The password manager that debuted on the Mac in 2006 now has 100,000 business customers. The new goals are simply to “building the future of cybersecurity” and “make everyone use 1Password, because everyone needs 1Password”, says Jeff Shiner. Truly ? Aren’t the authentication systems offered by Google, Apple and others making password managers obsolete? The CEO of 1Password disagrees:

The Epic Games Store login page offers at least eight choices. […] If you look at the situation today, you can log in with a username and password, or through Google, or through your company’s authentication system, or even through WebAuthn. It’s getting more and more complicated for people, especially for those who don’t care about security and just want it to work.

We can make it simple by saying hey, open 1Password, choose the app you’re trying to use, and we’ll make sure you can sign in quickly. Under the hood, we may have different mechanisms and services, but from the end-user perspective, it will allow two things: easy connection and help in adopting these new technologies.

Jeff Shiner describes here the “Universal Sign On”, an in-house project aimed at simplifying the connection regardless of the authentication system used. This is one of the ideas put forward by the editor in his “vision of the future” published on the occasion of the fundraiser. Most of the new features to come are dedicated to businesses, but some may resonate with individual subscribers, such as the addition of places to which you can link items from your safe.

With all that money, Jeff Shiner also doesn’t refrain from “to make the big bets necessary to enter new areas and really see how ambitiously we can achieve our goals. » 1Password soon in the metaverse?