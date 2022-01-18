After Bethesda, Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for this staggering sum

Last September, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, the American studio behind legendary franchises like The Elder Scrolls or fallout. Microsoft has multiplied takeovers in recent years and seems to be starting 2022 on a high note with that of Activision Blizzard for an astronomical sum.

an unexpected redemption

July 2021 will have been marked by the filing of a worrying complaint against Activision Blizzard. Accusations of harassment, toxic culture and touching had been issued against former employees and employees still in function of the giant, forcing Activision Blizzard to restore its image by all possible and imaginable means. The changes made in games have been numerous, whether on the side of World of Warcraft or Overwatch. Faced with the magnitude of the work, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV were even postponed.

A once-acclaimed studio in decline, as the Activision part of the entity posts record revenues. An adequate situation it seems for Microsoft to enter the dance, and simply decide to buy the group. After ZeniMax Media, now the Redmond firm is tackling a very big piece of video games. Of course, such a structure is worth its weight in gold. And in the case of Activision Blizzard, this takeover cost Microsoft a whopping $68.7 billion. A tidy sum that testifies to the fortune of one of the most lucrative companies in the world.

With this purchase, Microsoft aims to become the “third largest video game company in terms of revenue, behind Tencent and Sony”. Of course, this takeover has yet to be validated. Several months should thus pass, allowing Microsoft to communicate around the management of the crisis currently impacting Activision Blizzard internally. But thanks to this new acquisition, Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, wants the franchises of Activision Blizzard to take the direction of the Game Pass. With its 25 million subscribers, the Xbox Game Pass should thus acquire in the more or less close future titles from licenses such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, call of duty or candy Crush.

“As soon as this takeover is complete, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as possible in Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, whether new titles or games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog.“explains Phil Spencer.

From now on, Xbox Game Studios number 23. Microsoft should not stop there, acquiring ever more promising and popular studios. Its Game Pass offer continues to be unmatched, a snub to Sony, which is struggling to compete with such a large portfolio.