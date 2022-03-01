Algeria ready to supply more gas to the EU “in case of difficulties”

The boss of the Algerian public hydrocarbon giant, Sonatrach, said he was ready on Sunday to supply more gas to Europe, in the event of a drop in Russian exports with the Ukrainian crisis, by routing it in particular via the Transmed gas pipeline linking the Algeria to Italy.

Sonatrach has “unused capacity”

Additional supplies of natural gas or liquefied natural gas (LNG) nevertheless remain dependent on the “availability of surplus volumes after satisfaction of domestic market demand” and “contractual commitments” to foreign partners, he added.

Sonatrach “has unused capacity on the Transmed gas pipeline”, which could be used to “increase supplies to the European market”, according to Toufik Hakkar. This gas pipeline can transport up to 32 billion cubic meters per year, four times more than the Medgaz gas pipeline which supplies Spain.

Europe accounts for 11% of Algeria’s gas imports

Europe is the “natural market of choice” for Algeria, which currently contributes 11% to its gas imports, underlines Toufik Akkar. “Algeria exports a maximum of 22 billion cubic meters via the Transmed gas pipeline”, which leaves a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters to export, former Algerian energy minister Abdelmajid Attar told AFP. . The gas could also be liquefied and sent through LNG carriers, knowing that “the liquefaction units that exist in Algeria are only operated at 50/60% of their capacity”, according to Toufik Attar, former CEO of Sonatrach.

However, Algeria could not on its own “compensate for the fall in Russian gas supplies”, indicates the expert, estimating that it could “provide the EU with two or three billion more cubic meters” in great maximum. But in the “medium term, in four or five years, Algeria will be able to send larger quantities”, continues Toufik Attar, judging it necessary beforehand to “develop new reserves essentially made up of unconventional gas” (shale gas). Algeria plans to invest $40 billion between 2022 and 2026 in oil exploration, production and refining as well as gas prospecting and extraction.

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of European Ministers in charge of Energy is to be held Monday in Brussels, while several European countries are heavily dependent on Russia for their gas imports.