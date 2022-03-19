An encouraging video of Asahi Linux on a Mac M1

The development of Asahi Linux for Macs equipped with Apple chips is in full swing, and this construction site, which takes place in the open air, is already very well advanced. The developer team, which officially launched in early 2021 in this somewhat crazy operation of a GNU / Linux distribution for Apple’s latest machines, shared a video on Twitter that is impressive.

In the video above, we see the setup and start-up process taking less than 60 seconds. A hell of a job, because Apple’s platform is proprietary and the manufacturer does not deliver precise documentation on the bowels of its chips. So the developers have to analyze the components and write the drivers that go well. We measure, a little more than a year after the start of the work, the progress made.

Asahi Linux: work to port Linux to Apple Silicon Macs has begun

Asahi Linux is also supported by the multi-boot system of Macs: whether you are Linux or macOS, you will not have to choose! And it will not affect the security level of Apple’s operating system. Ultimately, the idea is to be able to use Linux on Mac M1s on a daily basis without thinking about it.

Of course, Asahi Linux integrates with the native multi-boot support on Apple Silicon Macs. Linux? macOS? Both! In fact, installing Linux does not affect the security level of your macOS install at all. You can keep using FileVault, running iOS apps, and watching Netflix in 4K! pic.twitter.com/tTLeqhveNI —Asahi Linux (@AsahiLinux) March 18, 2022

For amateurs, the project follows on GitHub. It is also possible to lend a financial hand on Patreon or by “sponsoring” Hector Martin, the instigator of the project (to whom we owe the installation of Linux on PS4).

It’s promising for Asahi Linux on the 2021 MacBook Pros