Apple demonstrates the value of its new video capture framework in OBS Studio

Available from macOS 12.3, ScreenCaptureKit will do a lot of good for video capture and streaming applications. This new framework is presented by Apple as a way to record the Mac screen with “high performance” and more control. OBS Studio, a very popular application among streamers, should take advantage of it quickly. Apple directly contributed to this open source application by offering a new capture function, called General Capture, which is based on ScreenCaptureKit.

This feature, which allows you to capture the entire screen, a single window or all windows of an app, is much better than the current equivalent feature in terms of frame refresh as well as CPU/GPU consumption, both in OBS and in macOS.

On the left, current function of OBS. On the right, new function based on ScreenCaptureKit.

Several tests were carried out by Apple engineers with a 2019 16″ MacBook Pro and games running at 1080p in windowed mode. On Baldur’s Gate 3, for example, video capture is smooth with the new feature (General Capture) while than it is with the current (Window Capture), which misses many images. What’s more, the new feature consumes much less resources: about 27% CPU occupation against 81% for OBS, and 49% versus 69% for WindowServer, the macOS display process.

Same success with Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Window Capture produces a jerky capture with high consumption (100% CPU for OBS and 89% for WindowServer), while General Capture results in a smooth capture, and this with overall lower consumption ( 50% CPU for OBS and 95% for WindowServer). One independent test has since confirmed the superiority of the new framework.

Technically, Window Capture uses a macOS feature to generate individual frames for window capture, which is resource-intensive. The ScreenCaptureKit framework allows him to go directly to draw the images in the buffer memory. In addition to being much more efficient, the new framework could allow new options in OBS, such as hiding the cursor.

For users to take advantage of these significant improvements, Apple’s proposal must now be integrated into OBS Studio and macOS 12.3 must be available in final version, which should be soon. By itself demonstrating the value of ScreenCaptureKit in OBS, Apple is showing the way for other video software publishers to follow.