Apple Display Studio: an update for Boot Camp and a step-by-step in case of problem

With a screen equipped with an A13 processor like that of the iPhone 11 / Pro and multiple software functions, it will be necessary to expect occasionally to have to update the firmware of its Apple Display Studio.

The Apple Display Studio during its firmware update

The first copies sent are all installed with version 15.3 of their firmware (not to say iOS since in addition to the version number, this screen system also shares that of its build).

The Studio Display is an iOS device like any other 🆕

Apple immediately dispatched a 15.4 update for these screens, which takes quite a long time to install as we saw yesterday. A new assistance sheet specifies the content.

Studio Display Firmware 15.4 adds compatibility with Boot Camp when using the display with an Intel Mac as well as improvements minor “. This week, Apple has already distributed a Boot Camp 6.1.17 update with AMD and Intel drivers adapted for the display. It’s not yet time for webcam image quality fixes and centered frame tweaks.

Poor Studio Display webcam: software fix will greatly improve image quality

Studio Display test review: very contrasting opinions

Another support page explains what to do if an error occurs during the update. An alert symbol may appear indicating that the screen is in recovery mode.

Unusable during the quarter of an hour when it will be updated, it will be necessary to use the integrated screen of your laptop or be provided with a backup screen for the time of the update.

Make sure your Mac is connected to the Internet.

Install macOS 12.3 or later on your Mac.

Wait up to 15 minutes for your Mac to update your screen. During the update, you may see an ellipsis icon , a message asking you not to unplug the screen, or a blank screen. You don’t have to unplug your screen or restart your Mac while the update is in progress.

If an alert symbol still appears on your screen, disconnect the Thunderbolt cable from your Studio Display and your Mac, then reconnect it to your Studio Display and your Mac.

Why does the Studio Display have an A13 chip?