Apple Studio Display 27”: finally in stock!

If the situation remains complicated for the Mac Studio, things are starting to improve frankly for the new screen from Apple. The Studio Display 5K is still desired on the online Apple Store, but it is more and more easily available in stock in stores.

Apple Studio Display review: the teleworker’s 5K

Here are the configurations immediately available at the time of this writing.

Apple Studio Display 27″ Retina 5K Standard Glass with Adjustable Tilt Stand

Apple Studio Display 27″ Retina 5K Standard Glass with Tilt and Height Adjustable Stand

Apple Studio Display 27″ Retina 5K Nano-Textured Glass with Adjustable Tilt Stand

Note that the VESA pattern cannot be found at this time.

