Apple will release an anti-theft adapter for the Mac Studio

Difficult to miss the small hole present under the Mac Studio, clearly visible on the official photos of Apple. But what is it for? This is a space that will house an anti-theft system… which is still not available at the present time. Courage, an anti-theft adapter will soon be available according to an internal memo intercepted by MacRumors.

The manufacturer, on the other hand, does not provide any details on the object. It will be interesting to see how this adapter looks, knowing that there is no place under the computer for a Kensington-type lock. Back in the 2013 Mac Pro era, Apple marketed a “security lock adapter” that secured the machine and blocked access to internal components:

The accessory is still sold for €55. There is also an adapter for the Mac Pro 2019 made by Belkin, also sold for €49.95. In either case, the price of the lock itself must be added.