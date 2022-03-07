Apple’s suppliers are doing everything not to say it

Apple is the Voldemort of the technology industry, in other words ” The-Who-Must-Not-Speak-The-Name » among suppliers and subcontractors. The latter show a lot of imagination in order not to mention the name of their client with the logo in the shape of a bitten apple, as this amused article from the wall street journal.

A good Fuji apple. Credit: Scott Bauer, USDA ARS.

In Asia, who-you-know suppliers refer to “ the fruit company », « Fuji » (the famous apple), « the 3 trillion dollar company (AAPL’s market capitalization), ” the honorable North American customer », « the Big A », « a certain customer beyond our borders or (my favorite): “ LO ” for ” Lovely Opponent used from time to time internally at Samsung. When they have to talk about Samsung, the employees of this ” cute contestant “use” Samsung “, simply.

The culture of secrecy is not just a pipe dream for Apple. GT Advanced, which was to produce synthetic sapphire for the iPhone, had signed a contract with the manufacturer which stipulated that the slightest leak from the supplier was liable to a penalty of 50 million dollars. Not only should no trade secrets be divulged — which is normal — but the mere existence of a partnership should not be revealed.

The story ultimately ended in a tsunami of revelations and the bankruptcy of GT Advanced. More generally, it is known that signing a contract with the “Big A” certainly involves a lot of activity for the supplier, but also a lot of responsibilities.

Providing Apple is like signing a “deal with the devil”