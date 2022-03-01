Asus Rog Strix G15: flash sale for this super-powerful gaming laptop

After the good plan on a gaming screen from Asus, it’s now the turn of a gaming laptop PC that offers great power to play your favorite titles quietly.

Asus Rog Strix G15: a Ryzen 7 and an RTX 3070 Ti

Asus is a brand that is very popular with gamers thanks to quality computer components, but also robust desktop or laptop computers through the Rog Strix range.

Today theAsus RogStrix G15 take advantage of 720 euros off during this flash sale and you can order it for 2179.99 euros.

This laptop is equipped with a very nice 15.6-inch screen with a resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) offering a refresh rate of 144Hzso you will have a perfectly fluid image with a very high level of detail.

Inside, we have a very nice technical sheet:

Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (8 cores, 3.2 GHz to 4.7 GHz, 20 MB cache)

(8 cores, 3.2 GHz to 4.7 GHz, 20 MB cache) Memory (RAM): 16 GB in DDR4

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8 GB in GDDR6

with 8 GB in GDDR6 Storage space: 512 GB in SSD

We also have a 3x cheaper gaming model with this good plan, but also less powerful!