Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q1A: great price for this 165 Hz WLED gaming screen

The TUF Gaming range from Asus includes many products for gamers and the screen VG249Q1A of this range is benefiting from an excellent price at the moment.

Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q1A : a premium screen to play

The Asus TUF Gaming VG24VQE is therefore a monitor optimized for gaming that has just been released. It is equipped with a 23.8-inch WLED panel with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixelsbut above all of a refresh rate 165Hz and a latency time of 1 ms. You are guaranteed to have super fluidity and great responsiveness with this screen.

Asus has also integrated the technology AMD FreeSync Premium, which means that it synchronizes with the graphics card of the PC to which it is connected. This allows for greater fluidity, but also to avoid image jumps and tears. Another interesting feature is Shadow Boost, which raises the level of detail in dark areas.

To prevent eye strain and blue light, theAsus TUF Gaming VG249Q1A take advantage of different filters.

Regarding the price, normally it takes 299 euros, but it is currently at 219 euros.