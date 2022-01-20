At your service ! Apple Arcade, the game master

The Services business is Apple’s second largest revenue stream, behind the iPhone but ahead of the Mac, iPad and everything else. What to take a closer look and draw a comparison with the competition. What are Apple’s services worth? Today: Apple Arcade.
The beginnings of Apple Arcade were quite modest: at launch, out of the 70 games available on subscription, a handful were really worth it (Sayonara Wild Hearts, What the Golf, Sneaky Sasquatch) compared to other titles that were not very inspired. We can’t please everyone, but from the outset Apple announced the color: the most popular big games of the moment will not be in Apple Arcade.
Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends, Among Us!, Mario Kart Tour, Candy Crush,
Fortnite PUBG… The publishers of these titles prefer to go through a solo distribution and for good reason, their economy is based on in-app purchases of skins and other gems. Apple’s service houses games that no longer have a place in an App Store plagued by ad traps and in-app purchases (trends that Apple has also made the catalyst).