Australian Open: victory for Alizé Cornet against world number 3

Benoît Paire passes the third lap, Richard Gasquet returns home on abandonment and then Alizé Cornet offers himself the world number 3, two days before her birthday, a beautiful gift. The Frenchwoman, 61st in the world, beat Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-3, in the second round of the Australian Open tournament.

You had to see Alizé Cornet’s smile and hear her first reaction, just after her victory while she was still on the court: “In two days, it’s my birthday, so it’s the best gift I’ve ever had. could make me”, she launches to the public. Without warning, the Niçoise inflicted a 6-3, 6-3 on the Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, finalist of the Australian Open two years ago, in the second round of the tournament.

Next challenge: the round of 16

A victory in the middle of the night, Paris time. Once her shower taken, Alizé Cornet appeared before the journalists. “I’m happy. I had a good tennis match, I liked it, there was a great atmosphere in my clan, in my box,” commented the player. “I called all my family after the match. A lot of them stayed up. It’s just good vibes, good vibes, so obviously I’m happy.”

Alizé Cornet, 61st in the world, is playing her 60th consecutive Grand Slam tournament. If she never reached the quarters, she undoubtedly succeeded in the performance of the day. We wish him to victoriously blow out his 32 candles on Saturday. She will face Slovenian Tamara Zidanšek, 29th in the world, for a place in the round of 16.