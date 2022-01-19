BackLog, a Console for macOS that can go back in time

Everything that happens on your Mac is recorded in the form of “logs”, an activity log which is a valuable tool, especially for determining the source of a problem. These logs are displayed in the background, but their display is an intense activity that can slow down the computer and it is for this reason that Apple has modified the Console, the app responsible for displaying these messages. Since its complete rewrite in Swift with macOS Sierra, it no longer cares about the past and only starts broadcasting messages when you ask it to.

The Console that comes with macOS is blank at launch, and it won’t start showing system messages until you choose to.

This is still useful when you want to know why an application is misbehaving, for example if you are trying to understand why it is not performing a certain action. But if you try to determine what happened before opening the Console, this tool is no longer suitable and you have to search the log files, without the possibility of filtering the messages according to their importance, in particular.

BackLog is a new freeware utility designed to view system message history. Unlike the Console, it does not work in real time to show all messages that are coming in at the moment. On the other hand, it can dig into the history and display all messages from the last 10 minutes or even since the Mac was started. It also offers some filters, to keep only the logs generated by an app and to keep only those which are errors, for example.

BackLog in action, here to show all log messages generated by Safari over the last five minutes.

This app can be used by everyone, but it could be particularly useful for developers who need information on a bug encountered by one of their users. BackLog makes it possible to create a link from the current configuration and allow the user to load the logs of a specific app, with all the necessary time parameters and filters. A share button at the bottom of the window will then be used to send the messages back by email or another method.

BackLog is not translated into French, but the app is free. macOS 10.15 is required at least to use it.