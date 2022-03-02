BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710R: price drop on this magnificent 2K 165 Hz 1 ms curved gaming monitor

The BenQ brand has entered the field of gaming with very well optimized products. Today, the model MOBIUZ EX2710R benefits from a price reduction and it is the players who will be happy.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710R: top image quality

the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710R is a PC screen that has been designed to satisfy the most demanding users such as gamers and the latter is currently at 450 euros instead of 500 euros, a small price drop, for an excellent product.

This model has a curved slab which allows you to have a great immersion in the games, but also to tire your eyes less. Its diagonal of 27 inches has a 2K QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) providing very good image quality. Moreover, it is compatible with the technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which means that it synchronizes with the graphics card of the PC to which it is connected. In the end, you will have greater fluidity, and the disappearance of image skipping and tearing.

To top it off, it has a 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time.

It is perfect for playing on PC, but also on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

That’s not all, BenQ has optimized the image quality to the best with its HDRi technology, Light Tuner and Black eQualizer.

On the sound side, it is equipped with two speakers that produce dynamic 2.1 sound thanks to a resonance box and a DSP chip. It is even possible to choose a mode among 5 available.

