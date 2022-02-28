Bouygues Telecom offers a new 4K TV decoder for its Bbox Ultym offer

Bouygues has announced the arrival of a new TV box available with its high-end fiber offer “Bbox Ultym”. 4K HDR compatible, it has a color screen on the front displaying several information: the channel watched with a thumbnail, the recording in progress, the application launched… A Chromecast is integrated, which allows you to take advantage of the voice assistant from Google but also from certain Android apps.

Under the hood, a Marvell BG4-CT processor with 3 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory. A wireless connection allows you to connect the decoder directly via Wi-Fi: practical if your box is far from your television. On the port side, there is an HDMI port, two USB-A ports and an SPDIF output. DTS sound is compatible with Dolby Digital+ (5.1 or higher). The device offers a recording capacity of 100 hours in the cloud, which can be increased to 200 hours using a paid option.

This new decoder is offered in Bouygues’ “Bbox Ultym” fiber offer, the price of which has not been increased: it remains displayed at €28.99 for 12 months and will then increase to €46.99 with a one year commitment. Note that new customers of an Ultym Fibre, ADSL/×DSL and Smart TV formula will receive a bonus of 6 months of subscription to Salto (for 3 users). The price will then increase to €6.99 per month.