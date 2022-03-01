Breath of the Wild: Players Share Their Dumbest Deaths and It’s Hilarious (Video)

Despite the years, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains one of the favorite playgrounds of a string of players. While a direct sequel is still on the horizon, although Nintendo has been mum about it, Breath of the Wild and its gigantic map are always emulated. Only, the game is not a walk in the park and dying there is more or less common.

Stupid deaths by pallets

While speedrunners roam Hyrule and finish the game in about twenty minutes for the best, ordinary mortals rather explore every nook and cranny in search of objects, weapons and resources. Over the course of these discoveries, deaths tend to follow one another. Between overly powerful enemies, poorly executed dodges, and hidden traps here and there, the death screen tends to pop up quite often. An unpunitive death that is presented above all as a slight waste of time. And sometimes those deaths happen in stupid ways.

Although released in 2017, accompanying the release of the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to seduce its many followers. Exit Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring or Pokemon Legends: Arceusplace in Hyrule, its sanctuaries and especially its Korogus nuts. In a post this weekend on the widely shared gaming subreddit, a gamer by the name of u/mekdot83 shares a particularly stupid death. We find a Link on the side of the Hyrule volcano, in full aerial ascent, suspended from his paraglider.

But when he reaches a section of the volcano to climb the cliff, Link does not take three steps before falling into a pool of lava. A stupid death that will still have satisfied a string of Internet users. In the process, u/mekdot83 invited his friends to share their stupidest deaths. We were thus able to discover:

Whoever thinks he can jump off the cliff leaving the resurrection sanctuary and crashes to the ground .

. The one who succumbs to bee attack .

. The one who drowns for lack of stamina when he was a step away from the shore.

when he was a step away from the shore. The one who somersaults backwards to run into a silver Bokoblin near a tar pit . Spoiler: he never reaches the Bokoblin.

. Spoiler: he never reaches the Bokoblin. The one who eats a gore from a goat on top of a cliff dies but is resurrected by the grace of Mipha before being thrown even lower, bouncing between two mountains, falling into the water, climbing back up and headbutting himself again to die.

dies but is resurrected by the grace of Mipha before being thrown even lower, bouncing between two mountains, falling into the water, climbing back up and headbutting himself again to die. The one who thinks that Guardian’s light is a sign of friendship and coming forward to make “friend-friend” with him.

Although these specific deaths cannot be illustrated, other Internet users have not failed to share, year after year, their respective stupid deaths. For your greatest pleasure, a compilation of deaths is to be found just below, good viewing.

And I oop- I wanted to edit this bit for ages from the last time I streamed BOTW but never got around to it. That entire stream was this in a nutshell. Constant stupid deaths lmaooo. pic.twitter.com/81lJwOShOE October 20, 2020

Probably my best death in BoTW pic.twitter.com/Tl3M7TeD8b June 30, 2021

This had to be my dumbest death in BOTW lol (was trying to break both of them at the same time) pic.twitter.com/1tWAKhD1av December 27, 2021

As for you, what was your stupidest death? Do not hesitate to describe it to us via the comments section.