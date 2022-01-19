Breath of the Wild: this player achieves this feat supposedly impossible by the developers

Although released in 2017, to accompany the launch of the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to amaze a host of players. With its vast open world and its gargantuan gameplay possibilities, the last real new opus of the license has been able to register as a must. A game that continues to make an impression, as exploits are possible there, like this feat supposedly impossible by the developers.

a supposedly impossible feat

Despite its five years of existence, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has not been fully updated. And for good reason, players continue to test the limits. And like other installments in the franchise, Breath of the Wild always manages to surprise. With its many gameplay possibilities, this game that has become iconic allows players to solve each problem in a variety of ways. Players were able to use their brains to create flying machines, unstoppable techniques to give speed to a curtain or even convoluted maneuvers to defeat Lynels and other Guardians.

The possibilities are almost endless, a boon for the most creative players, who continue to roam Hyrule in search of their next creation. And on the side of Reddit, a gamer known as u/DureBroGuyManSirPal has shared his latest discovery, an exploit claimed to be impossible by the developers. And for good reason, it allows Link to gain enough height to reach Val’Medoh, the Divine Creature of the Piafs, left in Revali’s control once tamed. Only players of Breath of the Wild know this, Val’Medoh is not supposed to be accessible by Link. Its access is only possible by a teleporter or a mission.

But as u/DureBroGuyManSirPal proves in the video below, it is possible to rise to its altitude with a little imagination. To support him in this task, this player has previously cut down a tree to recover its trunk. A trunk to which he then attaches two octo bladders to allow him to rise slowly in the air. The balloons will eventually burst, forcing u/DureBroGuyManSirPal to hold him upright via Stasis+. Three balloons are again attached to it, before a rapid advance takes us straight to the altitude of Val’Medoh.

And as you can see, Val’Medoh is not accessible this way. The game didn’t bother to load this dungeon fully, letting Link kindly slip through it. An empty shell which still remains visible from the ground, suggesting that the developers had not imagined that the players would be capable of such a feat. It remains to be seen what the players of Breath of the Wild will eventually discover, a few months before the release of Breath of the Wild 2, still scheduled for 2022.