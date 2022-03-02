Call of Duty: this intriguing Warzone bug could tease the arrival of a long-awaited feature

For nearly a year, FPS enthusiasts have been able to massacre their enemies and reach posterity with Warzonethe Battle Royale of call of duty. Whereas Warzone recently welcomed its Pacific update, now the novelties do not seem to stop. And for good reason, an alleged bug could well tease the arrival of a long-awaited feature.

towards the return of an expected functionality?

In Call of Duty: Warzone, players are dropped into a large space where they must quickly collect weapons, ammo, and gear before chasing after their competitors. The map is reduced over time and only a winner or a team can remain. Rules that seduce, Warzone remaining hugely popular despite its various issues, from its balancing to its cheats. Over the course of updates, the Battle Royale of the franchise call of duty evolved. While the core gameplay remains the same, the favored weapons will change.

Thus, the gameplay tends to renew itself, especially since each part can be presented as unique, due to its loots or the enemies encountered. The strength of Warzone, it is especially its regular updates. The content abounds there, enough to allow the biggest players to enjoy a breath of fresh air here and there. And after almost a year of existence, It seems like Warzone is getting a long-awaited new feature soon. The victory kill has always been highlighted by a Killcam. A tradition that has been perpetuated since its beginnings almost two decades ago, with the exception of a few very specific opuses.

And recently, on Reddit, a Warzone player shared his surprising discovery, namely an endgame Killcam. Although the tradition seems to live on here too, the Killcams are supposed to be absent from the Battle Royale of the franchise. Bug or unexpected appearance in view of an imminent arrival? At present, difficult to disentangle the true from the false. Anyway, the truth will probably end up breaking out in the next few days, or even the next few weeks. The return of the Killcams could drastically change how players view their victory. In the golden age of Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2, Killcam compilations abounded on the web. Towards a return to sniper and throwing knife trickshots?

On your side, would you like the Killcams to make an appearance in Call of Duty: Warzone ? Do not hesitate to answer us via the survey below and the comment section.