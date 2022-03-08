Cédric O will leave political life

Credit: Tamaya20, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Whatever happens in April, Cédric O will no longer be Secretary of State in charge of the Digital Transition, nor even a politician. The one who closely accompanied the rise to power of Emmanuel Macron (he was the treasurer of the victorious campaign of En Marche, in 2017) will indeed join the private sector after the presidential election, reports Release. He warned Emmanuel Macron of his decision a year ago.

” It’s very good to go and do something else and clear my mind, and besides, I want to see my children “, explains Cédric O for whom politics is “ a commitment, not a job “. Among the great feats of arms of the future former Secretary of State, there is the very strong push in favor of start-ups (the famous “French Tech”) and their financing. And also, of course, the famous StopCovid application, which has become TousAntiCovid, which was the occasion of a controversy with Apple and Google, among other controversies over the sovereign contact tracing app.

StopCovid: Cédric O regrets (almost) nothing

He is far from being the first minister to accomplish this path: Fleur Pellerin, former Minister of Culture for François Hollande, has been at the head of an investment fund since 2016. Similar journey for Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, former Minister of Ecology under Nicolas Sarkozy, who since 2021 has joined another investment fund. Cédric O did not specify where he would land.