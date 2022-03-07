ChronoSync 10 backup and clone in Universal version

Final version available for ChronoSync 10 whose evolution in the numbering — we previously had 4.x — testifies to significant changes. Among the major novelties there is the adaptation to Apple processors – through a Universal version – and, in parallel, the obligation to have 10.12 to use this 4.10. macOS Sierra from 2016, that probably still covers a lot of people.

Those who used Google Cloud to back up their files will be able to use this service again with re-authentication, they shouldn’t have to change their other settings. As for iCloud, we can determine a particular folder in which to send our backups.

Then the creation of bootable clones of macOS Big Sur and Monterey is feasible, without tinkering, the assistant of the utility of Econ Technologies relying on an Apple system service.

The list of smaller changes and fixes is very long for this software which also knows how to synchronize folder contents between machines, in addition to backups (to disks, NAS or online services) and more classic cloning.

ChronoSync is translated into French, you can test it for free for 15 days or get it for $50 (around €45). The license is perpetual. This revision is free, the publisher does not charge for intermediate updates even those which are much more important than others. This policy seems to be maintained.

ChronoSync 4.10 beta: bootable clones and universal version