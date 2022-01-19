Clichy-sous-Bois: at the heart of the “solidarity dojo” which must see the light of day for Paris 2024

In Clichy-sous-Bois, the difficult district of Chêne Pointu will host the first of the 1,000 solidarity dojos promised by the Head of State last October during a visit to Seine-Saint-Denis. A third sporting place that will be born in the heart of a small concrete shopping center, with a view to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

You have to have a little imagination. But in two months, a dojo will see the light of day in this abandoned commercial space. Formerly a clothing store, as evidenced by the many posters promoting the ever-present sales, this place will become a local sports space, as President Emmanuel Macron had promised in mid-October during a trip to Seine-Saint-Denis.

The Head of State then announced a plan to create 5,000 local sports facilities in 2 years: 500 3×3 basketball courts, 500 paddle tennis courts, 500 skate parks and 1,000 dojos.

A space of 350m²

In the heart of the Chêne Pointu district, in a shopping center which, at first sight, does not necessarily show itself to be very welcoming, will therefore open “France Dojo”, the name of this new equipment. It is the French Judo Federation that carries this project. “We can do a lot of things in 350m²”, estimates Stéphane Nomis, its president. “People will be able to meet, practice, become Men.”

The place will be accessible to all, no need for a license to hope to access it. In addition to the dojo, a breakdance room will be created, as well as a reading area or even access to digital tools. “It is an extremely original project, carried by the FFJ”, recognizes the mayor of Clichy-sous-Bois, Olivier Klein. “This place will be open as long as possible” the day, promises the city councilor. “A city like Clichy-sous-Bois lacks friendly places and a sporting third place. It’s also a place where you can come in, settle down, chat.”

The project will be 80% financed by the State, as part of this development plan for 5,000 sports facilities. “The remaining 20% ​​are the foundations that will give them to us”, explains Stéphane Nomis, for whom the construction of this place should ultimately cost nothing. The City promises, for its part, to pay the local charges: “22,000 euros per year”, underlines Olivier Klein. All that remains now is to finance the educators who will intervene in this solidarity dojo. “It’s the only real difficulty”, recognizes the president of the French Judo Federation. “If we want to have good state-certified teachers in our neighborhoods, we have to put in some resources”. Discussions are also underway with the National Sports Agency to settle this subject.