Covid-19: Portugal puts an end to the compulsory wearing of masks indoors

Portugal in turn decided on Thursday to end the obligation to wear a mask indoors. A health measure which will however continue to apply in public transport, hospitals or retirement homes. In recent days, the number of cases continues to decline to reach 577 cases per 100.00 inhabitants.

Portugal in turn decided on Thursday to end the obligation to wear a mask indoors, a health measure which will however continue to apply in public transport, hospitals or retirement homes, but not in the middle. school.

“Given the positive evolution of the epidemiological situation in Portugal, the government has decided to review certain restrictions still in force”, announced the executive of the socialist Antonio Costa in a press release issued after the weekly council of ministers. .

Still mandatory in transport and health establishments

The compulsory wearing of the mask will now be limited “to places which are characterized by a special vulnerability of the people who frequent them (…) and to premises of intensive use”, indicated the government. This decision will become effective in the coming days, as soon as the government decree is promulgated by the President of the Republic, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health told AFP.

In recent days, several experts or members of the opposition have called for an end to the wearing of compulsory masks in schools, one of the main measures to control the pandemic still in force in Portugal.

The number of cases continues to decline

While Portugal is among the countries with the highest vaccination rates in the world, the number of new cases of coronavirus infection was down, at 577 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days, according to the latest weekly report from the Directorate. general health.