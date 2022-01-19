Covid-19: Scotland to lift most of its restrictions

Due to a significant drop in the number of new cases of contamination, Scotland has announced that several health restrictions will be relaxed from January 24, such as the reopening of nightclubs. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed her “newfound optimism” to Parliament.

From next Monday, almost all restrictions will be lifted in Scotland. Nicola Sturgeon announced the good news in the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

The number of people infected remains high, but new infections have been falling for two weeks. “We have passed the Omicron wave,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced in the Scottish Parliament yesterday. “The booster doses combined with the goodwill of the Scots who adapted their behavior to help slow transmission and the restrictions introduced in December. All of this had effects on the Omicron wave.”

From Monday, the Scots will be able to go to nightclubs again, they will no longer have to respect social distancing and will be able to meet more than three per household. Despite a displayed optimism, Nicola Sturgeon calls on the Scots to be careful. The mask in indoor public places will remain mandatory and telework recommended when possible.

England will also ease its restrictions

For his part, the British Minister of Health, Sajid David, announced yesterday his intention to ease restrictions in England from next week. For four days, the number of new infections in the United Kingdom has been around 100,000 cases, after reaching more than 200,000 in early January.