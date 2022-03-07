Dell’s latest XPS 15 exemplifies the advantage of Apple Silicon chips

In its huge catalog of products, the XPS line allows Dell to offer the most direct competitors to MacBooks. These high-end laptops are in the same levels of thinness and general dimensions as Apple’s laptops, like the XPS 15 which competes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The latter is slightly larger (35.6 cm wide and 24.8 cm deep at Apple against 34.4 and 23 cm at Dell), but also slightly thinner (1.68 cm against 1.8), nevertheless we are in the same areas.

Despite the weight contained around 2 kg for the two computers, there is a major point which distinguishes them physically. Where the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a computer that is almost always silent and rarely hot thanks to the efficiency of Apple Silicon chips, the XPS 15 is a noisy computer and above all always hot because of its eleventh generation Intel processor. In his test, The Verge notes that the CPU constantly turns around 100° and it is not only a peak temperature: it stabilizes at this level and does not move during intense tasks.

Finesse is not suitable for the Intel processors used by Dell… (image The Verge).

In the face of such heat and to prevent the processor from melting, the fans were heard at the other end of the room during all the tests, but that is not even enough. Performance needs to be seriously throttled to avoid overheating, so the tester noted big dips in results on repeated performance measurements. The processor chosen by Dell on the test specimen, a Core i7-11800H released in the middle of last year, incorporates 8 cores and 16 threads which can theoretically go up to 4.6 GHz, but at the price of one. higher consumption.

In addition to the noise of the fans and the heat of the case, two phenomena which are even felt during basic use of the web browsing type, the other big consequence is to be found on the side of autonomy. The model tested by The Verge is not helped by its 4K and OLED screen, but the 86 Whr battery is still unable to go the distance. In current use, with the brightness of the screen at only 50%, the journalist lasted on average only about 3h45 on a single charge! For comparison, we lasted about 10 hours in common use with the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

Picture The Verge.

This computer is a good illustration of the advantage taken by Apple with its chips. Beyond the comfort of use and autonomy, the performance displayed by the XPS 15 remains far behind that of the Apple M1 Max or even Apple M1 Pro. It should nevertheless be noted that Intel has since released a new generation and the Alder Lake family significantly improves performance… without however reducing the gap in consumption.

