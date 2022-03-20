Discovering the Tesla API, to control and monitor your car remotely

Tesla has long been the only manufacturer to install a huge touch screen in its cars. Historical competition ended up gradually joining it and even overtaking it in a few cases, like the Mercedes Hyperscreen which combines three screens behind a huge slab of glass. If there is one point that still distinguishes the American company, however, it is connectivity and in particular communication with the vehicle.

With its central 15-inch screen, the Model 3 is no longer as much of an exception as when it was launched a few years ago (image MacGeneration).

To control the vehicle remotely and to collect data about the car and its usage, Tesla uses a very comprehensive API that customers can leverage, although not officially supported. When we say that a Tesla is first and foremost a computer on wheels, it’s not so much for its screen but much more for this logic inspired by the world of computing.

How does this API work and especially what can it be used for? Follow the leader !