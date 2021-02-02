North Sea renewable energy transmission clocks the highest levels

The electricity transmission coming from the North Sea is equivalent to 132.32 TWh records, which is 17.2% of what Germany generated from wind power operations. TenneT‘s chief of operations, Tim Meyerjürgens, stated that the North Sea is turning into a power hub for Northwest Europe. Moreover, TenneT is running offshore grid systems in Germany and Netherlands with about 8500 MW and 7000 MW for the German North Sea.

Germany is also aware that the North Sea can generate more than 20000 MW, which the country set as its objective before the end of this decade. Meyerjürgens added that they would be pouring in €20 billion into the North Sea project to realize the target in time. TenneT is preparing itself and its associates to generate an additional 12000 MW from the North Sea in the next fourteen years. This project would be equal to 12 mega power plants.

Wind energy will be the best technology that the countries can link with their national grids at an affordable cost. The utilities providing these services have the resources to facilitate this target. Underwater marine cables will transfer the wind energy obtained by offshore wind turbines to the region’s countries. The developers will expand the capacity from 35000 to 65000 MW in Germany to meet the climate policy targets that they set for the end of this decade. Additionally, the country will have to establish strong grids to sustain the offshore wind turbines’ energy. Meyerjürgens explained that they have projected the impact 9n the grids and decided to develop not less than 1000 km of new power lines.

Meyerjürgens emphasized that they are monitoring hydrogen technology to incorporate it into their energy system. This move would reduce the pressure on offshore wind energy utilities and coordinate the infrastructure’s growth before they can venture deep into the other renewables. Moreover, hydrogen energy will enable the transportation sector to develop electric vehicles running on hydrogen power, minimizing electricity demand from these technologies’ grids.

Last year, TenneT reported that the German North Sea recorded a peak value of 6035 MW coming from offshore wind farms. By December, the value had clocked 6679 MW, revealing that this area’s projects are performing exceptionally. Germany’s offshore power production reached a notable 26.98 TWh taking the renewable energy obtained to 132.32 TWh. These values indicate that Germany is in the best position to transition to clean energy provided more research develops the storage technology for this energy to maintain a constant supply.