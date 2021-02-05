The journey to electrifying the transportation sector in the United Kingdom

The slated ban on internal combustion engine cars will accelerate this country’s transportation sector’s transition to electric vehicles. Here are some possible ways in which the transition to electric vehicles might be achieved. Last year, a tenth of the new cars for sale in the UK appeared to be electric cars. This trend is an escalation from the previous a thirtieth and other figures recorded in the previous years. Green car experts expressed their exuberance over this trend.

Moreover, the decision put forward by the government last year of banning the sale of diesel, petrol cars, and hybrids by the end of this decade has opened the automotive industry to start thinking of the transition by electrifying all their models. This announcement implies that the electric vehicle manufacturers have to improve their production scale from 150000 to about 2.5 million units yearly within this decade. This value is equal to a 1500 percent increase.

After this decade’s lapse, all the people who buy cars will have to ensure they are electric or face the laws in action. The citizens’ options will have include battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cars, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles approved by the government. The government discovered that this is the most appropriate way to emancipate the greenhouse gas emissions that have been exacerbating the climate change problems. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a ten-point energy transition plan that can aid electric vehicles’ operation once implemented and made operational.

The transition to electric vehicles in a decade will be one of the iconic evolutions that humankind will be witnessing in the automobile industry. Initially, the development of safer engine systems and models marked the headlines of the 1970s and 1980s. This change is less significant than what is ahead of the transportation sector in the next three decades. Industry experts and skeptical individuals have aired their concerns over electric vehicles’ insufficiency to meet this target by 2030. Other concerns raised include the mileage range challenge, which the industry and the government promised to deal with by developing electric vehicle fast-charging stations countrywide.

Moreover, the switch to clean energy would require it to provide sufficient energy to meet the demands of electric vehicles. The challenge that experts want to know its redress is where the numerous internal combustion engine cars will go after they are depopulated from the roads. Nevertheless, the government stated that it would address the issues when the time comes.