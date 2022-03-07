Elden Ring: The game’s difficulty creates this strange market on eBay

Probably the most popular game from the moment, Elden Ring continues to hit the headlines, with more and more players trying their hand at the latest title in FromSoftware. Having had a resounding start, the massive arrival of new players necessarily gave rise to some driftssome relying on the attraction profitable of the game to the detriment of the gameplay.

the importance of runes

As reported comic book, Elden Ring players have discovered a probably forbidden, but surely very lucrative way to sell runesthe currency of the game. But the runes are not only used as currencies in-game, but also experience points to improve the characteristics of your character. Many players have therefore understood the fundamental importance of runes in the adventure.

Nevertheless, Elden Ring not being an MMO (lit.: massively multiplayer game), there is no marketplace in the game to sell these runes to those who might need them. To work around this problem, players have started selling these runes on eBay. and redeem them in-game, after receiving payments in the real world.

On eBay, you will see several ads by searching for “Elden Ring Runes” all having the same proposal. Depending on how many runes you want, you pay them a sum of money, then you meet in the game to proceed with the transaction.

This system works using the game’s multiplayer system which allows players to team up with other players through summon signs. Once the players are in the same world, they can drop items on the ground for other players to pick up and bring back in their own world. To make things easier, FromSoftware also offers a password system that allows players to find each other easily, as long as they are both in the same area of ​​the summon sign.

the first drifts?

It is therefore possible to buy runes for sometimes ridiculous amounts according to certain offers, but this can quickly be counted in hundreds of euros if you want enough. Most bundles begin by announcing a million runes or similar amount for sale. And the more you progress in the game, the more runes will be needed, especially to level up.

If this may seem like an interesting option for those who are just starting out or those who have trouble developing their characters to the desired level, It’s definitely not a good idea in the long run.. Eurogamer tested the process by buying runes this way, and while it worked, you still end up with paltry starting gear, despite your stats being that of a much more experienced character.

And as it reminds IGN, FromSoftware’s terms of use prohibit anything related “to trading real-world money”, so while some may find these purchases useful, there is a good chance that they risk banishment if the studio is able to detect a sudden influx of runes on a new character.