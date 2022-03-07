Elden Ring: this beautiful Frozen easter egg that you missed

Internet users have just found a subtle reference to Snow Queen in the video game Elden Ring. An extremely discreet easter egg to the Disney classic highlighted by players and Reddit users. Discover this unexpected connection between this video game and the huge Disney classic.

What’s this Elden Ring ?

Elden Ring is an action RPG video game developed by FromSoftware and resulting from an unprecedented collaboration between the creator of video games Hidetaka Miyazaki and writer George RR Martin (the feather behind Game Of Thrones). Elden Ring takes place in the Underworld realm. The story takes place some time after the destruction of the Circle of Elden and the disappearance of its fragments. The player embodies a Shinless, an exile from the Underworld who must travel across the realm to find the major runes and restore the Circle of Elden. Elden Ring is available on PlayStation, X-Box and PC since February 25th.

A subtle reference to Snow Queen

Since its launch less than a month ago, Elden Ring met with some success. With a strong community of gamers, the video game is inevitably talked about. Many gamers have obviously found references to Game Of Thronesand others, less obvious, Demon Slayer.

But recently a user Reddit found an unexpected connection with a Disney animation classic: Snow Queen. When reading the description of an armor, a user of Reddit recognized a reference to the Disney classic, and more specifically to the film’s title song: Let It Go. The armor in question is that of Blaidd, an NPC warrior that players encounter in the title, and that they can possibly face afterwards. The description of the armor actually refers to Snow Queen :

Well-worn black armor of the man-wolf Blaidd. The pelt serves as a cape, protecting from cold. Blaidd was the blade of Ranni, but the cold bothered him anyway.

Translation : Well-worn black armor of the wolfman Blaidd The skin serves as a cloak, protecting from the cold. Blaidd was Ranni’s blade, but the cold still bothered him

The last mention of this description indeed repeats the last sentence of the cult song in its original version: “The cold never bothered me anyway”. Difficult to know if it is a connection thought out upstream or if it is pure hazard. But one thing is certain, it is thus an extremely discreet easter egg that had to be recognized. Bravo to the fans, always alert for this kind of thing.