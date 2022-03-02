Elden Ring: this method allows you to become rich in a very short time

Barely out, Elden Ring is already one of the biggest hits of the start of the year. But to understand this game with a difficult reputation, it is necessary to prepare properly. And if possible, manage your finances well in order to apprehend in the best possible way this universe full of dangers.

With this method, runes will no longer be a problem for you

When you throw Elden Ring for the first time, you are weak and helpless in relation to the threats that await you. To pass levels and therefore, to increase your statistics, you will have to pass by collecting runes, which is equivalent to in-game money.

Yes, to become strong enough, it will be absolutely necessary to accumulate this resource, which serves as both experience points and currency. Luckily for you, there are different ways to achieve this in Elden Ring. The fastest is to farm them thanks to the place we are going to tell you about.

Given the success ofElden Ring, it is not surprising to see YouTube ignite many tutorial videos or recounting exploits. Among all those that are already available on the platform, we find that of TagBagTv who offers you his miracle method to earn 586,000 runes per hour.

In his video, he explains that there is a specific area where the player must move a large magic ball. This place is located at the “Stone Tower of Lenne Shards”close to a site of grace.

By knocking the rock down the precipice of the cliff who will come to you, once there, you will crush several enemies. This will act to earn you 1952 runes, without having to put in a lot of effort. To succeed in making the method work, you will surely need a little practice. Indeed, it is necessary to keep an eye on the ball’s trajectory if you want to achieve your goals. However, once run in, you will only have to go to the site of thanks to restart the process as many times as necessary…

