Elden Ring: this player defeats the Sentinel of the Tree without moving (video)

Elden Ring is a difficult video game, that’s no secret. Still, it’s not the most important thing in the game, because defeating a boss is fine, but defeating him with style and panache is better ! This is a videographer who proves his talent to us today with one of the secondary bosses the most emblematic of the game: the Sentinel of the Tree.

Elden Ring : easy way, hard way

Elden Ring is for many players their first gateway to a From Software gamein the same vein as what had been proposed Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice. A game that is both demanding and easy to access for everyone, so that newcomers to the Souls license can be accompanied and adventurers left alone with increasing difficulty. Thanks to its open world, the game is designed to allow any player to go somewhere else if a boss or some difficulty gets in their way. And this happens very often in Elden Ring. Indeed, it is better to go back and get the best equipment and take a few levels before trying your luck again against the boss, once you have improved. This is the classic progression offered by the game, and the community has already looked at how to optimize thisby proposing for example places where collecting runes was very easy.

But for other players, the challenge is elsewhere. Some are suffering from acute collection and will seek to recover all the weapons and armor in the gamethe latter having many of them and as many of them are references to other universes, such as Berserk Where The Last of Us. But still other players are interested in world records. Even though Speedrun.com is blocking the record listing until March 25, some players have already achieved the feat of completing the game in less than 50 minutes. It was ten days ago, and the record has probably already been beaten, and the paths optimized. We will have to wait until the end of March to be kept informed of official records. The run of the famous speedrunner Distortion2 is still appreciable, so we leave it nearby for you to take a look. You will also find an article here talking about this run in more detail.

Elden Ring : beat a cult boss without moving

But some players are looking for nothing more than fun and spectacle. We hear a lot of people complaining on social networks thatElden Ring is the easiest game of all From Software games, and that’s partly true, since the developers have had time to tweak the formula to deliver the best gaming experience to as many players as possible. The video we are going to talk about today comes from the player and youtuber Inferno+ who publishes his achievement on Twitter. The Tree Sentinel is one of the first optional bosses in the game and nearly unbeatable at low levels. A real trauma for a large number of players who believe they are dealing with a weak secondary boss, since he appears very early in the game. A way of learning the famous Souls formula “well, I’ll come back later, huh!” But that didn’t stop Inferno+.

During the fight, this one is obviously rigged for show. The video is just over two minutes long and he only gets hit once, but 95% of the monster’s HP went down without its intervention, only letting him land the killing blow. To achieve this, he invoked the spirits of the soldiers of Raya Lucaria, found in the Road’s End Catacombs. Three very powerful soldiers who did the fighting for him, directing the Sentinel’s attacks towards them while the player is lounging quietly on a high rock (which remains the best way to defeat the boss though). The spirits are invocations that can be improved, and given the durability of these on the video, there is no doubt that the youtuber did it on purpose to maximize the power of these before facing the Sentinel of the Tree, which however will have traumatized many players. The boss drops his great halberd behind him, but if you’re ever more into NSFW, know that Fia’s panties are also a findable item in the game, here’s how.