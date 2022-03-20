Elden Ring: you can equip yourself with Fia’s panties, here’s how

Elden Ring is still a Game in deep exploration by its playerseach adding their grain of sand to the building to discover and learn all that the latest jewel of FromSoftware has in its handle like little secrets and details… Or rather under its dresssince fans have already found content NSFW…

Elden Ring : the ultimate panties

Elden Ring has already shown us what he is capable of in terms of gameplaywith a assortment of builds, each more interesting than the other, but also with sublime references to other works from the world of video games or culture. For example, one of the characters you will meet will give you a wolf cape, the description of which specifies that its wearer was still bothered by the cold (bother him anyway), reference to the lyrics of the song Let It Go of the Snow Queen. Also, we devoted an entire article to fungal armor, a reference to The Last of Us. Players also noticed many touches of humor in the dark universe of the Underworld, such as Fia’s beautiful panties, that clever players have found in the game… Something to bring back memories of the bra of Gwynevere’s to some…

From Software games, whether Dark Souls or Bloodborne, have a simple rule regarding equippable weapons, armor, and items. If someone else in the gate is wearing or wielding it, you can do that too.. From slab-shaped swords of metal to ridiculously large wizard hats, if you see it, you can wear it. This also counts all of Fia’s outfit… including her panties. Fia is a very popular character with players since it is possible to hug her and she also has a very interesting quest line, but which is in no way related to the topic of the day: her underwear. Smart gamers had fun with the camera on PC and managed to see that under her dress, Fia is wearing one of the elements of the Deathbed Dress panoplywhose dress can be found in Leyndell, the Royal Capital, right next to the heavy armor set worn by Lionel the Lionheart.

Elden Ring : cheat to dress better

Normally, no underwear is lootable in Elden Ringand Fia’s panties are no exception. The object, named Deathbed Smalls is not normally usable in the game, and it is also surprising that such an object has been modeled and more, it has various attributes and stats. On PC, of ​​course, of players have found the ID number of the item, allowing, with the right command, to add a copy to their inventory. In this way, they managed to pull the panties on their character, making each barbarian at 99 strength much more…convincing. All you have to do to be well dressed is to install cheat-enginelaunch the game in offline mode and to give you the object with the ID 1930300 and tada! You have just unlocked the Deathbed Small.

No doubt you will find the perfect use for such an item in the game and during your exploration., maybe it will help you defeat the end boss more easily, who knows? However, the item stats are really ridiculous, as expected. Fia is a character who deserves better than to be relegated to her simple panties and its quest sequence undoubtedly holds many secrets as the choices to be made within it are numerous. It also makes it possible to obtain new alternative endings since you will unlock the Prince of Death Rune of Restoration. And we see you, those who will try to sell the object!