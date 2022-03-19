Faced with the Russian threat, the Finns are in favor of their country joining NATO

Nearly 60% of Finns are now in favor of their country joining NATO, according to a recent poll. This country, which shares 1,340 kilometers of border with Russia, is a member of the European Union but “not aligned” militarily. Europe 1 went to the town of Virolahti, opposite the main Russian border crossing point.

Only a month ago, only 28% of Finns were in favor of their country joining NATO. Today, they are nearly 60% according to a recent survey. For good reason, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia frightens. In the parking lot of the local supermarket, Monica adjusts her big pink scarf before getting back behind the wheel. She lives 18 kilometers from the Russian border and says she is a little worried. “I was shocked watching the news. I didn’t think that, nowadays, it was possible for there to be a war…”, she breathes.

Membership in NATO is reassuring

A military alliance to protect against Russia is a possibility for some Finns. “Russia wouldn’t have attacked us, but you never really know because they are indeed attacking Ukraine. So I think joining NATO would be a good thing for us”, testifies Monica.

The huge fir trees are visible behind the gates of the border post. Here, signs are in Cyrillic script. Yohani, 70, walks slowly on the frozen ground. He says he, too, suddenly changed his mind. “NATO would provide security. You know, we had a long period of peace here, of cooperation with Russia. Now everything has changed,” he said.

Yohani knows that Moscow has been threatening his country for years with “serious political and military consequences” if it joins NATO. A warning repeated in recent days by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

No immediate membership plan

Despite this willingness of the Finns, the Finnish executive reiterated – like neighboring Sweden – that it had no plans for immediate membership, even if important consultations of political forces have taken place in recent days. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö called on his fellow citizens to keep a “cool head” on the issue.

A report on the advantages and disadvantages of membership is being prepared and the decision will ultimately be up to Parliament, he stressed.