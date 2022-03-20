First disassembly of a Mac Studio with its big M1 Ultra

A first disassembly of Mac Studio (re)confirms that the SSD module is removable without difficulty… but after having spent a little time carefully opening this large aluminum block.

During the first tests of Mac Studio, our colleagues from 01Net had partially opened their copy and found that the SSD module was absolutely not soldered to the motherboard and even easy to remove.

Which perhaps opens the door to future third-party options. For its part, Apple, on its store, indicates that the storage of the machine is not accessible to the user. In hollow, the most optimistic will see the confirmation that it will be accessible to others, in the future.

In its teardown of a Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, Max Tech makes the same observation of a perfectly removable module. But you still have to access it and, without being ultra complicated, the surgical operation requires a little patience. You have to start by removing the base (the screws are hidden under the rubber band) then disconnect the big power supply.

The SSD module is then reachable and a similar slot on the other side remains empty.

Note the impressive ventilation system and that of the aluminum heat dissipation block. This can be guessed even without opening the machine. The configuration with an Ultra weighs almost a kilo more, to the point that the Mac Studio with an M1 Max is almost empty next to it when weighed.

This set is not there to make up the numbers, on an M1 Max as on an M1 Ultra the ventilation is constantly on, whatever you do (and even if you do nothing). The machine works in a resounding calm, but not in church silence as Apple willingly suggests.

Equally impressive is the motherboard, almost entirely occupied by the M1 Ultra, it must be said that Apple’s SoC also integrates the RAM and the GPU.

The comparison with a Ryzen processor, which only operates in a CPU role, is eloquent, it shows how the two M1 Max combined in an Ultra make it a solid guy.