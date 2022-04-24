Home Sports Football: the director of the Rennes training center attacked by the father...

Football: the director of the Rennes training center attacked by the father of a player

Denis Arnaud, the director of the Rennes football training center, was attacked on Saturday by the father of a young player from the Breton club’s reserve team, the Rennes club announced on Sunday. This attack is a continuation of several attacks on educators in youth and amateur football.

Denis Arnaud, the director of the Rennes football training center, was attacked on Saturday by the father of a young player from the Breton club’s reserve team, the Rennes club announced on Sunday. According to several media, the aggressor is the father of a young player who holds a professional contract, but whose entourage regularly regrets that he is not associated with the professional group, unlike many young Rouge et Noir.

Attacks on the rise in amateur football

Saturday, “after the National 3 match (4th div.) between Stade Rennais and Stade Brestois, the director of the training center Denis Arnaud was the victim of verbal and physical aggression by the father of a player”, a the club said in a statement. “Pending an internal investigation, Stade Rennais strongly condemns this unacceptable behavior which is radically opposed to the values ​​of football”, he added, giving “its full support” to its educators.

This attack is a continuation of several attacks on educators in youth and amateur football. A wave that led the Boulogne-Billancourt club to suspend training for a day. Several amateur referees were also assaulted on the sidelines of matches.

