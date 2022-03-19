France team: Benzema forfeited, Giroud recalled

Due to Karim Benzema’s injury withdrawal for the next friendly matches of the French team scheduled against Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa on March 25 and 29, Didier Deschamps has decided to recall Olivier Giroud, excluded from the selection since the Euro last July.

Didier Deschamps is definitely a fan of comebacks, especially those of the attackers. After recalling Karim Benzema, in May 2021, after five years of absence, the coach decided to summon Olivier Giroud. The AC Milan striker, excluded from the selection since the last Euro, returns to Blue to compensate for Karim Benzema’s package.

Adored in Milan

The Real Madrid striker, injured in the calf, is therefore forced to forfeit the next two friendly matches of the French team scheduled against Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa, on March 25 and 29 next. While we thought Olivier Giroud was definitively excluded from the selection after being taken out of the eleven in favor of Karim Benzema and after controversial remarks about Kylian Mbappé, the 35-year-old striker is therefore making his comeback eight months later.

And this return owes nothing to chance. After three and a half seasons at Chelsea, the Grenoble native joined AC Milan last summer. Currently leaders of Serie A, the Milanese owe part of their salvation to the Frenchman since he has already scored eleven goals this season, including two in the derby against Inter and in Naples.

In an interview which will be broadcast this Saturday evening on Europe 1, Olivier Giroud assured “not to give up on the French team”. He obviously did well.