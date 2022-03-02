From Paris, these Ukrainians from France return to defend their country

They can’t bear to live the war from a distance, and decide to return to help soldiers and civilians. Ukrainians organize themselves to leave by bus from Paris, to reach Kiev, Lviv or Vinnytsia. All leave to defend their country, help the soldiers, even take up arms.

REPORT

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion four days ago, nearly 370,000 people have already left Ukraine according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. While thousands of their compatriots are fleeing the country, they are doing the opposite. They decided to return to Kiev, Lviv or Vinnytsia from Paris where they lived or were passing through. All leave to defend their country, help the soldiers, even take up arms. Departures are increasing, by car or minibus. Sunday morning, two large buses left the 13th arrondissement of Paris, direction Ukraine.

To feel useful

“If it’s not us who are leaving, who else?” asks Vladislav. He left his Paris apartment and his job in a construction company. At his feet, a plastic bag with some clothes and canned goods. The weapons, he plans to find them in Ukraine. “Everyone is doing what they can to help … I have to protect my country and my family,” he says at the microphone of Europe 1. He looks up at the bus, looking almost relieved. Twenty hours now separate it from the Ukrainian border.

Louba is one of the first, among the sixty passengers, to board. “I don’t know how yet, but I know I can be useful, at least by preparing food for the soldiers,” she says, looking proud. “I never learned to make war. But if necessary, I will take up arms. Of course I’m afraid, but I mustn’t show it.”

“I tried to hold her back”

The concern can be read more on the faces of those who remain. Nadia takes a picture of her mother, who leaves alone to support her husband in Lviv, in the west of the country. “I tried to hold her back,” Nadia says, “but unfortunately she made the decision to leave. I don’t want to lose her, but I understand her. She can’t sit here idly, if anything. happens, she will want it all her life“, she assures.

The bus pulls away, and those left on the sidewalk follow it with their eyes. To make themselves useful, they choose to send money and equipment. But some do not rule out, if the war lasts, boarding a bus in turn.