God of War Ragnarok: finally reassuring news about the game’s release

As the concern grows more and more among the players following the lack of news of God of War Ragnarok on PS4 and PS5, members of the development team wanted to clarify things, and reassure the Sony community.

The concern rises

The continuation and end of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in their Nordic epic, God of War Ragnaroksuffered like many other games from the coronavirus pandemic, somewhat delaying its development.

But it is also and above all the will of the Santa Monica studio to deliver a game as refined as possible, while not imposing crunch on its teams which delayed its release, this one teased by Sony in the fall. 2020, which then implied that the game would be available in 2021.

This epilogue was therefore expected for 2022, the PlayStation Store database even pointing to a marketing on September 30, 2022. Nevertheless, the little reassuring news has caused some to ask real questions about a release window for this year. Especially since little has been shown. Worrying then that the first opus of this multi-awarded Nordic turn was released in 2018, four years ago already. Should we rather expect to see Kratos land in 2023?

reassuring news

A few days ago, on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the release of soft reboot of god of war, game director Cory Barlog spoke. In his speech, he asked the players to be patient knowing that “something cool was happening “.

Bruno Velazquez, animation director on the project, followed him by announcing on the networks that the game will indeed be released in 2022: “ Ragnarok will be released this year “, he replied to the concern of a fan.

Bruno re assures us that it will come this year 100% and don’t show me anything at this point \ud83e\udd1e April 20, 2022

Enough to reassure the fans? Many expected good news on this anniversary of the release of God of War, but certainly more than an estimate. Currently there is no information, images or excerpts to chew on from last year, and the title’s marketing campaign has yet to begin.while we are in the spring.

Trailer, synopsis

For now, we know that Kratos and Atreus will continue on their way, while the episode of Ragnarök, which refers to a Nordic prophecy signifying the end of the world, is approaching. Here is the synopsis released by Sony some time ago, and the trailer released 6 months ago.

Kratos and Atreus venture together through the Nine Realms in search of answers, as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way, they’ll explore stunning mythical landscapes, gather allies from all realms, and face fearsome foes in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök draws closer and closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves having to choose between the safety of their family and that of the realms…”

Of course, things could change by then if Santa Monica Studios needs even more time to polish their diamond. Patience is still required, but we still hope for an appearance during the Summer Game Fest this summer.