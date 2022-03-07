Gran Turismo 7: this feature that will make PS5 players scream

Gran Turismo 7 East probably the most awaited game of all simulation simulation fans races automobiles. Much loved by fans, the Licence proves once again that she is a real video game juggernaut. Literally and figuratively, since the game will ask you to pay a heavy tribute to be able to install it.

Gran Turismo 7 : A problem of space

Many people waited impatiently the eighth and final installment in the saga Gran Turismoafter a short slump and two titles that only remained in the shadow of newcomers like Forzawhich nevertheless offers the exact opposite. The developers bet on the quality for this opus with pixel-precise graphics to offer ever more beautiful collector cars and ever more pleasant circuits to handleasphalt under the wheels. Gran Turismo 7, in its purest tradition of maximum respect for simulation and circuits is the perfect game for anyone who wants to optimize their trajectory and turnswithout damaging their car, since it is still impossible to scratch the bodywork of your favorite vehicles.

However, there is a catch, even before you get your hands on your first physical or digital steering wheel. Because in its promise to be as close as possible to reality, there is an aspect that should not be overlooked if you are a compulsive gamer on PS4 and PS5, and this may block you: Gran Turismo 7 is heavy, very heavy and will require no less than 110 GB to install and 17 GB to update with the Day One patch, you will have to clean up your console to enjoy cars in Ultra High-Definition 4K and 120 frames per second. Already it was difficult to find space on the hard drive of most PS4 without opting for a secondary hard drive, the latest game from Sony will not help. Fortunately, PS4 and PS5 both allow you to increase storage capacity

Gran Turismo 7 : a political game?

Yes for the PS4, it’s quite easy to add space thanks to a simple external hard drive, it is more difficult for the newer console generation. In effect, the PS5 has a different connection allowing very high data transfers. For it, you will need a specific SSD, like the one we present to you in this article. This will allow you to no longer sacrifice your old games to be able to install new ones. Thus you will avoid the difficult choice between Elden Ring and Granturismo 7… A choice that many will probably never be able to make.

FYI, the loading time of a single race at the Nürburgring in Gran Turismo 7 on PS5, compared to PS4/PS4 Pro. You should also know that the game requires a lot of back and forth, so thank you for the comfort of the “magic SSD” \ ud83e \ udd13#PS5 #PS4 #Granturismo #GranTurismo7 pic.twitter.com/RPkXTEbyAb March 2, 2022

Corn Gran Turismo 7 it’s not just a car game, it’s also a very political game. Indeed, Sony has banned the sale of its game on the digital platform of the Playstation Store in Russia, as a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For the moment, Sony has made no official statement on this.but it seems unlikely that this is not a political decision. This joins other sanctions Western entertainment giants have imposed in retaliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decisions.. For example, Sony Picture, Disney and WarnerMedia have announced that they are postponing the release of their recent films in Russia indefinitely.. Other companies like The Pokémon Compagny or CD Projekt Red have decided to provide funds and grants to various civilian aid associations. and refugees from the war in Ukraine.