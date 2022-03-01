GTA VI: this Rockstar patent that will revolutionize GTA Online

At the beginning of February, Rockstar made the announcement that fans were eagerly awaiting, that of the formalization of the development of GTA VI. An open secret that will really come to life in the years to come, with a first trailer, followed by a full release, when the game is ready. A title already presented as revolutionary by various more or less credible insiders, which could in particular be based on a newly published patent.

a future revolution for gta online?

Storms, female protagonist, dedicated servers for NPCs, rumors have been swirling for a few years now regarding GTA VI. For its part, Rockstar continues to be silent as a carp, a usual communication for the father of legendary franchises. And like many other studios, Rockstar can count on its parent company, Take-Two, to file a host of diverse and varied patents. Nothing surprising on that side, although the latest may concern GTA VIand more specifically its multiplayer component: GTA Online.

Although Rockstar has not formalized a multiplayer mode in its future GTA VI, difficult to see the American giant depriving itself of such a goose that lays the golden egg. The popularity of GTA Online calls for an improved version, remains to be seen if the trip to Los Santos will still be possible. Besides these speculations, now Take-Two recently issued a patent titled “System and method for session management in a multiplayer network gaming environment“ Where “System and method for session management in a multiplayer network game environment” in the language of Molière.

“The system enables the seamless merging and splitting of network sessions in a multiplayer network gaming environment. Seamless session management allows players to move dynamically around a virtual world during gameplay without unnecessary loading and/or blocking. During As the players of this virtual world move around, the management of active game sessions can be improved to obtain a more realistic perception of the population”.

To summarize : this technology would allow players to switch from one game session to another without loading times. Behind this patent, an undisguised intention to optimize the populations of the servers of GTA Online. And for good reason, at present, between overloaded servers and completely depopulated servers, it is difficult to find a happy medium. Such technology would thus make it possible to add more life to this online mode, by increasing the possible interactions between players.

On Reddit, a certain u/CoryLVV used an alleged map of GTA VI to give a concrete example of the technology behind this patent. In this example, as the players wander around the map, if they move from one square to another (a square being a game session), they would then be transported to another session with other players. Of course, it should be remembered that the technologies behind the patents filed are not always implemented. Nevertheless, this technology would revolutionize GTA Onlineor at least the multiplayer component of GTA VI. It remains to be seen whether Rockstar will be able to really use it.