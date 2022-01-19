Handbrake 1.5 adds Corsica and drops El Capitan and Sierra

The previous major Handbrake update (1.4) brought the adaptation of the video encoding software to M1 processors. For the 1.5 released a few days ago (switched to 1.5.1 quickly) there was sorting among the supported system versions and a new regional language was added: Corsican.

You will now need at least macOS 10.13 High Sierra to continue using Handbrake. Previously you could still shoot with macOS 10.11 (El Capitan). These are two generations that go by the wayside at once.

Then, the release notes talk about updates in the French translation but they mainly point out the addition of Corsica. The use of these new linguistic resources requires a change in the system settings. You have to go to macOS preferences, then Language and region and finally add Corsican in the left column. And a new Handbrake is revealed.