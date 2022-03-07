“I want to work here, learn the language”: in Lille, the first Ukrainian refugees arrive

According to the United Nations, 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. Some have arrived in Lille and are staying in a former Ehpad converted into an emergency shelter. On the spot, the Ukrainians are worried and upset after a journey of several days.

REPORT

Khait, 12, holds a yellow stuffed animal in his arms. It is the only toy she has left since she and her mother Yulia left the capital Kiev. “My daughter told me that she didn’t need anything, except her teddy bear to accompany her”, confides the latter at the microphone of Europe 1. These two Ukrainians do not have a family there, so they ran away just a week ago. A long journey of several days through Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Germany, with trips by train or hitchhiking. They are heading to France, somewhat by chance. “On the way, some people told us that their president could help us,” explains Yulia.

“We don’t want to be seen as tourists”

Finally arriving in Lille, these two Ukrainians spend a night in a hotel, then thanks to the municipality, they are accommodated in a former Ehpad converted into an emergency reception center for refugees.

Their future ? Yulia, a former accountant, thinks about it every day, but no longer considers it in Kiev. “I think our apartment is destroyed, so we need a place to live,” she explains. “However, we don’t want to be considered tourists. I want to work here, learn the language and above all thank this country that takes care of us,” she continues.

And this mother is essentially angry with the Russian president. Without ever mentioning her name, this refugee warns: “This man is dangerous, and if he does not manage to take Ukraine then he will turn to other countries.”