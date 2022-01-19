IconChamp easily replaces macOS app icons

Don’t like having mismatched app icons on your Mac? Available since late last year, IconChamp makes it easy to replace macOS app icons. In the application window, simply drag the new icon over the old one to replace it.

IconChamp doesn’t have an icon catalog, but one can find something in the free macOSicons database or even use simple JPEGs as replacements. I was able to replace the “old” icon of Backblaze with one that follows the style introduced by macOS Big Sur. Replacement icons persist after app updates, but you can also restore the original icons with a click.

IconChamp stands out from other software of its kind, including LiteIcon, by its ability to replace system icons on Big Sur and Monterey without disabling SIP security. The utility asks for its first launch the authorization to install an additional component to operate correctly, but it does not affect the protection of the integrity of the system.

Customizing icons for system applications (Finder, Notes, Messages, etc.), system folders, system extensions and system disks requires a paid license sold for €8.98. The rest, namely the customization of app icons and user folders, is free.

IconChamp is only in English, but it does not require mastering the language of Shakespeare. The software runs on macOS Big Sur at a minimum. The developer warns that it cannot guarantee that its application will work with future versions of macOS, as the continuous tightening of security measures could affect an operation as seemingly benign as an icon change.