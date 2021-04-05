Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Market Facts and Figures during 2020-2027 with 4.5% CAGR value | Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The gas turbine market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow from US$ 3383.00 million in 2018 to US$ 5006.04 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.

A gas turbine refers to a combustion engine that is eco-friendly as it not only runs on natural gas and it produces less exhaust gas pollution as compared to the internal combustion engines. The gas-fired turbines are faster, more efficient, and less polluting than coal-fired and nuclear power plants. Gas turbines make use of natural gas, light gas, and bioethanol for its working. An increase demand for natural gas fired power plants, rising concerns regarding emissions released by greenhouse gas and stringent government norms for the adoption of gas-fired turbines have stimulated the demand for gas turbines. Thus, to reduce carbon emission is expected to create a significant demand for gas turbines in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the Middle East and Africa gas turbine market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

General Electric Company

Harbin Electric Company Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Man Energy Solutions

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Solar Turbines Incorporated

Wärtsilä Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Market segments and regions.

The research on the Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Market.

