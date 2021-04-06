Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020-2027 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

April 6, 2021

Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020-2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The APAC GPS anti-jamming market is expected to grow from US$ 1,119.7 million in 2019 to US$ 2,002.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The GPS (Global Positioning System) is a monitoring station and satellite network that distributes a signal used for positioning, timing, and navigation operations. The signal is free, reliable, and extremely accurate. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface, it is weak and likely to be overcome by higher power radio frequency (RF) energy. An unprotected C/A Code receiver can be interrupted by even a small jammer of ~10 watts of power for ~30 km. GPS anti-jamming protects GPS receivers from malicious, intentional jamming and interference activities. The GPS anti-jamming process uses power minimization to reduce the interference and jamming effect to allow the GPS receiver’s proper functioning. Growing adoption of GPS anti-jamming solutions from different sectors such as commercial drives the APAC GPS anti-jamming market growth.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

  1. BAE SYSTEMS PLC
  2. Cobham Limited
  3. FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD
  4. infiniDome Ltd.
  5. L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.
  6. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  7. NovAtel Inc.
  8. Raytheon Technologies
  9. Thales Group

 

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market.

