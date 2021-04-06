Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market Covid-19 Impact is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The MEA rugged phones market is expected to grow from US$ 152.39 million in 2019 to US$ 216.00 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

The demand for rugged mobile phones for mission critical and non-critical communication in industries such as transport & logistics, manufacturing & construction, and retail & warehousing among many others is increasing at an impressive pace across MEA region. The enhanced safety features and robust design of rugged smartphones as well as feature phones that are designed specifically for task workforce that is engaged in challenging work environments, is driving their adoption over simple consumer grade mobile phones. Equipping task/field workers with smart and advanced rugged phones allows efficient communication between employees and enhances the productivity of overall operations in a range of challenging environments. Moreover, the increasing trend of digitalization across industries and advancements in communication technologies like 5G are expected to fuel the growth of rugged phones for MEA region over the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Caterpillar Inc.

DOOGEE

Juniper Systems Inc.

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

Zebra Technologies Corporation

The research on the Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Rugged Phones Market.

