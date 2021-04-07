North America Floor Coating Market is set to witness increasing demand over 2020-2027 With Top Key Players are PPG Industries, Inc, 3M Company, Sika AG, Rust-Oleum

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Floor Coating Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Floor Coating Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America floor coating market is accounted to US$ 493.7 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 965.6 Mn by 2027.

In numerous industrial settings, such as warehouses, airplane hangars, assembly plants, paint shops, body shops, and distribution facilities, concrete floors are subject to wear and tear from exposure to harsh as well as corrosive chemicals and oils, and damage by scratches and abrasions caused by heavy machines and equipment such as airplanes and forklifts. Floor coatings impart durability and strength to the normal concrete floors. They provide protection to the concrete floors from abrasions and wear from the constant movement of automated guided vehicles, sliding carts, forklifts, etc. Moreover, the slip resistance provided by these coatings to floors help minimize the accidents on work floors.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Floor Coating Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Floor Coating Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Maris Polymers S.A.

Michelman, Inc

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc

3M Company

Sika AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Rust-Oleum

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Floor Coating Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Floor Coating Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Floor Coating Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Floor Coating Market.

