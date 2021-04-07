North America Quartz Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020-2027 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Quartz Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Quartz Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America quartz market is accounted to US$ 2,235.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,605.8 Mn by 2027.

Quartz products such as quartz sand is used in the production of container glass, specialty glass, flat plate glass, and fiberglass. High-purity quartz HPQ is used in the production of silicon wafers, which is key component on any semiconductor device. It is used for flooring and glass manufacturing. Quartz is also used as a crystal oscillator or piezoelectric cell in many electronics products. Thus, wide applications in various end-use industries have impacted the Quartz market in North America. However, the electronics industry is a major contributor to the growth of the North America Quartz market. According to the Consumer Electronics Association, the average American household spent $1,380 over the past year on consumer electronics (CE), such as HDTVs, cell phones, video game systems, computers, portable music devices, and Blu-ray players. Electronics-grade quartz is used in a large number of circuits for these products.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Quartz Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Quartz Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Caesarstone Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Sibelco NV

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Saint Gobain S.A.

Quartz Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Quality Quartz Engineering

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Quartz Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Quartz Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Quartz Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Quartz Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Quartz Market.

