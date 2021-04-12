US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market is set to witness increasing demand over 2020-2027 With Top Key Players are Lebanon, Seaboard Corporation, Nutrien Ltd.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The U.S and Canada controlled release nitrogen fertilizer market is expected to reach US$ 1,174.89 Million in 2027 from US$ 799.98 Million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020-2027.

Nitrogen is the most critical and essential nutrient, which plays a significant role in achieving maximum crop yield in agriculture. Hence, nitrogen fertilizers such as urea and ammonium sulfate have been widely utilized in modern agriculture. These fertilizers are usually oxidized to nitrate via nitrite by the nitrifying microorganisms in the agricultural field. The severe environmental problems related to nitrogen fertilizers are nitrate contamination of ground and surface water owing to nitrate leaching and loss from the agricultural field. Due to these reasons, controlled-release nitrogen fertilizer has been developed to allow a slow release of nitrogen into the soil during the crop-growing season. Controlled-release nitrogen fertilizer is a granulated fertilizer that releases nutrients gradually into the ground. Controlled-release nitrogen fertilizers have exhibited significant potential for reducing nitrogen losses and synchronizing nitrogen release according to crop demand, thereby improving the nitrogen use efficiency.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

AgroLiquid

Haifa Group, ICL

R. Simplot Company

Koch Industries, Inc.

Lebanon

Seaboard Corporation

Nutrien Ltd.

The Andersons, Inc.

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Pursell Agri-Tech

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market segments and regions.

The research on the US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US and Canada Controlled Release Nitrogen Fertilizer Market.

